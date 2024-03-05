Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Lynch Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Insider Transactions at Lynch Group
In other Lynch Group news, insider Patrick Elliott purchased 56,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,518.30 ($65,271.62). Corporate insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.
Lynch Group Company Profile
Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lynch Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.