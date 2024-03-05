Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Lynch Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Lynch Group

In other Lynch Group news, insider Patrick Elliott purchased 56,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,518.30 ($65,271.62). Corporate insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Lynch Group Company Profile

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

Featured Articles

