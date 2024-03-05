LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LUXHP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 2,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.