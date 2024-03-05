LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LUXHP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 2,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
