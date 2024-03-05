Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.81 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8730675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

