Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,212. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$13.24 and a 12 month high of C$19.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.60.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

