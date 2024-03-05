Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.10. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 4,336,476 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

