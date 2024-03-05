Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 895,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,679,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.64.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

