Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 836 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

