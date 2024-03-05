Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $177.99.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

