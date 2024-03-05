Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 904,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,822. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.