Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,567,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. 2,409,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

