Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Virginia National Bankshares news, Director Gregory L. Wells purchased 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $26,990.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,947.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VABK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $159.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.37. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.