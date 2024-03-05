Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 3,957,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,744. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

