Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 35,369,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,405,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

