Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $906,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $66,916,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,082. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.