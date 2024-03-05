Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after buying an additional 734,229 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 797,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

