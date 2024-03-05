Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. 2,541,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,589. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

