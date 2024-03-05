Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 974,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

