Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.07. 3,499,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

