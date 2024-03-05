Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 76.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 336.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.2% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 94,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,559,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.