Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,986,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 153,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. 4,830,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,809. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

