Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. 2,454,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,473. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

