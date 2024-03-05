Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $116.69. 732,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,195. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

