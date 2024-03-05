London Co. of Virginia Purchases 9,104 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.52% of Vontier worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Vontier Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 504,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,904. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.