London Co. of Virginia Purchases 27,993 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.16. 20,515,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,886,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average is $186.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

