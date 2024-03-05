London Co. of Virginia Has $31.01 Million Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.52% of Masonite International worth $31,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,220. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

