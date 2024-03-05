London Co. of Virginia Has $12.84 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 60,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ALEX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 171,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

