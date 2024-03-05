London Co. of Virginia Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.73. 527,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,437. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.09 and its 200-day moving average is $252.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

