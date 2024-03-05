London Co. of Virginia Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

