London Co. of Virginia Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,293 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after buying an additional 8,373,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after buying an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after purchasing an additional 167,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,472,000 after acquiring an additional 172,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. 1,043,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
