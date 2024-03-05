London Co. of Virginia Grows Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CTS were worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CTS by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

CTS Stock Down 0.6 %

CTS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

