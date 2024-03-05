London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $37,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.47. The company had a trading volume of 187,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

