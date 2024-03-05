London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 5,014,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,727,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

