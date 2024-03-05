London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $17.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $774.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $678.36 and its 200 day moving average is $612.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.32 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

