LiveRamp’s (RAMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,373. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 732,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LiveRamp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $17,136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

