LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.69.

LivePerson Stock Down 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. LivePerson has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 354,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at $37,821,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

