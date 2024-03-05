LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 1,278,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

