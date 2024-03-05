LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of LivaNova worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after buying an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LivaNova by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.62. 866,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

