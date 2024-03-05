LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down to $55.85

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.85, but opened at $52.81. LivaNova shares last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 301,424 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

