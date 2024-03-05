Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up about 2.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Littelfuse by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $234.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

