LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFST. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

