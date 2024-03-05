Lido Advisors LLC Sells 35,913 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,913 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

