Lido Advisors LLC Sells 13,139 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

VGT traded down $14.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.01. The company had a trading volume of 347,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,659. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $531.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.