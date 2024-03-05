Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,229 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. 233,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $73.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

