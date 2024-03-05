Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 838.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,946 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 1,297,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.