Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.11. 2,295,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,779. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

