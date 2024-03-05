Lido Advisors LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 134.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.26. 2,054,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

