Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Intuit by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 318,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $35.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $633.40. 624,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,972. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

