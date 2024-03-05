Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $113.33. 838,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,060. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

