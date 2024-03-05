Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 138,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.50. 817,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $122.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

