Lido Advisors LLC Buys 14,796 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IJR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,215. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.